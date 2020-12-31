Dennis W. Shields, 70, of Marion, passed away at 10:10 am on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Marion on March 22, 1950, to Carl and Helen (Clark) Shields. On September 2, 1972, he married Sally Mullins, and she survives.
Dennis graduated from Wawasee High School in 1969. He had worked at Glass Container, Atlas Foundry, Thomson’s, and General Aluminum. He was a member of First Friends Church, where he served on the Ministry and Oversite (M&O) Board. He was also a board member at Fortress Federal Credit Union. Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and neighbors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he cherished the time he had at his lake cottage.
