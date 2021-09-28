Dennis Ray Johnson, 80, passed away in his Gas City home on September 23, 2021. He was born in Peru on Sept. 21, 1941 to Herbert H. and Virginia Lee (Black) Johnson.
When Denny was young his family moved to Jonesboro and he attended Mississinewa High School from 1955-1959. He enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served from 1961-1967. On May 6, 1967 he married Linda Long and enjoyed 53 years of marriage. The couple made their home and raised two beautiful children, Jason and Jill. Denny was a dedicated husband, father and family man and did everything to make Linda and his entire family happy. He was employed with Cubberley's Distribution for more than 55 years until his retirement in 2000. Denny was a member of the American Legion Post 0010 and the Jonesboro United Methodist Church.
