Dennis Ray Crittendon, Sr., 66, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 8:31am at Majestic Care of West Allen, Fort Wayne, IN.
Dennis was born on December 31, 1953, in Floyd County, KY, to James and Rendy (Richardson) Crittendon.
Dennis married Debra Wall in 1981.
A Graveside service will be held at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery in Huntington. That time and date will be announced soon.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Association in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
McElhaney- Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences: www.mcel haneyhartfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.