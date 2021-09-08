Dennis Leroy Weaver, 61, Marion, passed away at 4:10 pm on Monday, Aug 23, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, March 18, 1960, to Lawrence Pettiford and Shirley Weaver. On Dec 31, 1984, he married Hattie Lawrence, who survives.
Dennis attended Marion High School. His most recent job was working the past seven years at American Woodmark. Dennis had played fast-pitch softball for the Plymouth Club and traveled throughout the United States doing so. He was a great player! In his times of leisure, Dennis loved crappie fishing on his boat and was very good at it. He also loved to entertain and have parties with family and friends celebrating sporting events. He would grill, barbecue, and cook for everyone. Most of all, he absolutely loved his family, especially his grandbabies.
