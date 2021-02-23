Dennis Lee Walker, 74, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Fort Wayne in the company of his three daughters. Dennis was born on Sept. 1, 1946, in Anderson, Indiana, to the late Virginia Mae Walker. He served in the Army, earning a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. After serving in the Army, he worked for many years as a painter for the union. He was a member of the AMVETS and The American Legion and had traveled to France and Germany, but more than anything, he loved to sing and dance.
Dennis is survived by his daughters, Belinda (Jeff) Williams, Trafalgar, Melissa (Russel) Kesel, Franklin, and Vanessa Walker, Chasselay, France; grandchildren, Joshua, Aaron, and Courtney Williams, Sarah Kesel, Paloma Charriere-Walker, and Valentina Nectoux-Walker; great-grandchild, Carson Williams; sister, Patricia Osborne, Gas City; niece, Lorrie Walker; and nephews, David and Dale Walker, and Tom Jeffries.
