Dennis H. Gentry, age 68, of Marion passed away on Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 in his home.
Dennis was born Jan. 16, 1952 in Heber Springs, Arkansas the son of Delbert Gentry and Eva Nell (Graham) Oyler.
He married Margaret Rusby on May 21, 1977, and she survives. Dennis was a veteran of the U.S. Army. After his service to our Country, he worked in production at General Tire for two years and then at SCM Paper Factory for 20 years until his retirement in 1999. He attended St. Paul Catholic Church, the Marion Senior Center and the Y.M.C.A. Dennis was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed watching them play.
He is survived by his father, Delbert Gentry of Converse; his mother, Eva Nell Oyler of Sims; his wife, Margaret Gentry of Marion; a son, Dr. Matthew Gentry of Indianapolis; two brothers, David ‘Mike’ Gentry (Cathy) of Sims and Doug Gentry of Converse; and one sister, Sara Finch (John) of Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by a sister Linda Brewer.
Dennis will be cremated and per his wishes there will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
