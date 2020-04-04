Dennis Duane Carnes, 63, of Bluffton, IN, passed away at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, April 02, 2020 at his residence in Bluffton, IN. He was born on Saturday, Aug. 04, 1956, in Wells County, IN.
Due to the health concerns of the Covid-19 virus the family will be having a private service.
Preferred memorials: Millard Brown American Legion Post # 156 112 W. Green St. Montpelier, IN 47359.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.