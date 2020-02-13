Dennis Charles Slagle, 63, passed Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. He was born in Hartford City to Charles and Doris (Logan) Slagle. He formerly worked at Hartford Concrete and the Rail Road. He was in the Heavy Equipment Operators Union.
He will be missed by siblings, Cheryl Ann (husband, Les) Wilkinson of Sanford, Florida and Rodney J. (wife, Dena) Slagle of Hartford City; nieces and nephews, Michael L. (wife, Michaelene) DuBois, Michell R. (husband, Richard) Shassian, Christina M. (husband, Richard) Ecker and Amber R. Slagle.
Dennis’s wishes were to be cremated with no services.
Memorials to Donor’s Choice.
Online condolences: www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
