Denise Schloemer, age 60, of Huntington, died March 17, 2020 at Parkview Hospital Randallia Hospice Unit in Fort Wayne.
Denise was born on March 25, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, to Calvin and Theresa (Staszewski) Schloemer.
Private services will be held with Sue Ross officiating. Please visit Denise’s online tribute and sign the guestbook at www.baileylove.com.
Preferred memorials are to Helping Paws Pet Haven, 2242 South Marion Road, Huntington, Indiana, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Denise Schloemer.
