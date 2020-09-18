Deloris “Dee” Alumbaugh, age 91 of Marion passed away Tuesday morning September 15, 2020 in her home.
Dee was born on June 7, 1929 in Sullivan, Indiana the daughter of the late Ruben and Maggie (Wright) Worth. She married Jack Alumbaugh on June 22, 1947, and he preceded her in death on November 15, 2002. Dee was a homemaker and had also worked at C&H Shoe Company in Marion.
She is survived by two daughters, Lynn (Dan) Boyle of Syracuse and Jill (Tom) Hall of Palm Desert, California; three sons, Jack (Cindy) Alumbaugh of Marion, Jeff (Carrie) Alumbaugh of Indianapolis, and Jess Alumbaugh of Marion; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Dee was also preceded in death by three sisters, one brother and one great-grandson, Jack Alumbaugh.
Family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. There will be no funeral service.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Estates of Serenity Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions can be made to Cancer Services of Grant County, 305 S. Norton Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46952; or to Gilead Ministries, 212 N. Baldwin Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46952.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
