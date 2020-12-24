Delores V. Ballard, 78, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 11:24 pm on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion. She was born in McCrory, Arkansas, on Monday, October 5, 1942, to Thomas and Fannie (Williams) Fields. On May 31, 1959, she married her loving husband, Donald Lee Ballard. They shared nearly 50 years together before he preceded her in death on January 26, 2009.
Delores graduated from McCordsville High School and went on to receive her degree in Nursing from IPFW in Fort Wayne. She worked in healthcare for 30 years as an RN. Delores enjoyed gardening, traveling, and participating on mission trips. She was also an avid reader and loved animals. Delores loved her family and the Lord and was very involved in her church at The Tabernacle, where she was a member. She retired as a Registered Nurse. She was a Parish Nurse until she could no longer do so and also volunteered at Marion General Hospital.
