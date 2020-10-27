On Sunday October 25th, 2020, Delmer “Babe” Rector, loving husband and father of three children, went to be with the Lord at the age of 80.
Babe was born on September 14th, 1940 in Eaton, IN to Delmer and Carrie Rector. On September 25th, 1959, he married Janet Fights-Rector. He worked at General Motors for 41 years before retiring in 2006. He volunteered with the Matthews Fire Department for many years, even serving as Fire Chief where he gained the love for the sport of Water Ball. He was a baseball and softball coach for many years and in retirement he spent his days traveling the country with his wife and children.
