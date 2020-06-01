Delbert T. Gentry, 92, of Converse, passed away at 11:40 A.M., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Colonial Oaks in Marion, IN. Delbert was born in Edgemont, Ark. On September 28, 1927, the son of Elbert H. and Laura Clark Gentry.
Delbert was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired after 32 years from Fisher Body in 1995. He was a member of Post 95 Jonesboro American Legion. Delbert wrote two country songs that were published “Open Pit Mine” sung by George Jones and “I Never Did Quite Get Over You” sung by Conway Twitty.
Delbert is survived by his sons David (Cathy) Gentry of Sims, IN and Douglas Gentry of Converse, a daughter Sara (John) Finch of Van Buren, IN, a daughter-in-law Margret Gentry of Marion; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Dennis Gentry, a daughter Linda Reynolds, a brother Elbert H. Gentry, Jr. and sisters Juanita Thompson, Bonita Skinner and Suzie Klein.
There will be no services.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to the Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, Amboy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society.
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www. eddyfuneralhomes.com
