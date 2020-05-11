Delbert L. King, age 102, of Huntington, died at 6:57 a.m. Saturday, May 9 in Huntington.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Bippus Calvary Cemetery in Huntington County.
Preferred memorials are to Huntington County 4-H Fair Association or the donor’s choice, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary.
Delbert was born on December 9, 1917 in Mt. Etna, the son of Wilburn and Orphia (Hildebrand) King.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Delbert L. King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.