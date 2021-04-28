Deidra Shanang Jackson was born on Nov. 13, 1960 in Marion, IN to the late Lois & Charles Jackson. She accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of the late B.T. Jackson at the Rising Star Baptist Church. Later she joined and was a faithful member of the Greater New Light Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr Larry Batchelor.

She worked in the health care, factory, and food industries throughout her life. She enjoyed listening to gospel music, crafting, crocheting, as well as spending time with her family and friends.

