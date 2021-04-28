Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Deidra Shanang Jackson was born on Nov. 13, 1960 in Marion, IN to the late Lois & Charles Jackson. She accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of the late B.T. Jackson at the Rising Star Baptist Church. Later she joined and was a faithful member of the Greater New Light Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr Larry Batchelor.
She worked in the health care, factory, and food industries throughout her life. She enjoyed listening to gospel music, crafting, crocheting, as well as spending time with her family and friends.
