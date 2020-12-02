Deidra Evette Nukes, age 59, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. Born June 19, 1961, to Emma (Love) and Donald Weatherly Sr. in Marion, Indina.
Deidra worked at V.A. medical center for over 30 years. She was a faithful member of Christ Temple Apostolic Church, where she served on many different ministries including choir director, music ministry, dance ministry, and many more. She was one of the members of her family group: the Weatherly Gospel Assemble. She belong to the sorority Sigma Gamma Rho, Beta Beta Chapter, for over 35 years, where she served as an active member and mentor. Most importantly, Deidra was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, and mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.