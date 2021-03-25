Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening...and becoming windy. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Debra Sue Downam Hall, 63, of West Allis, WI (formerly of Swayzee), passed away at 5:59 pm on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital after a battle with cancer. She was born in Marion on September 22, 1957, to Richard Downam and to Joyce Ann (Haynes) Speelman. On October 1, 2020, she was engaged to Michael Minkebige, and he survives.
Debra graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1975 and went on to graduate from Ivy Tech School of Nursing. She had worked as a Registered Nurse, most recently at Oak Park Place Nursing Home in Madison, Wisconsin. She had attended Herbst United Methodist Church. Debra loved traveling and fishing with her fiancé, Mike, and they were looking forward to retirement so they could travel even more. It is hard to put into words how wonderful Debra was. She was truly an amazing woman who loved to talk about her family. She will be remembered as a fierce, spunky, and amazing person. She had a rich life full of experience with a lot of love to give and even more to receive.
