Debra N. Himes, 63, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at home with her daughter. Debra was born on Nov. 11, 1957, to the late Burton Owens and the late Muriel Cooley. She graduated from Madison-Grant High School in 1976. She then completed beauty school, which she wasn't a fan of. For almost 21 years, she worked as a jail officer for the Grant County Sheriff Department. Debra was committed to her job and made an impact in many lives. She enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, getting annoyed when the squirrels would steal their food, yard work, and planting flowers. She would always have a beautiful flower garden. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and she adored her grandchildren. She would do anything for them. One thing Debra will definitely be remembered for is her trips to One Stop to get those delicious fountain pops!
Debra is survived by her children, Adam Himes, Anderson, Aaron Himes, Fairmount, Andrew Himes, Greencastle, and Ashley (Dustin) Himes-Durieux, Fairmount; grandchildren, Madyson, Brooklyn, and Joshua Durieux; sisters, Rhoda Lynch and Sissy Mullins; brother, Eugene Owens; best friend, Melissa Shugart; the father of her children, Tom Himes; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
