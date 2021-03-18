Debra L. “Deb” Bissell, 68, of North Webster, IN passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, IN. She was born on Jan. 10, 1953 in Hartford City, IN to Wilbur E. & Shirley M. (Hurlock) Mitchener.
She graduated in 1971 from Wawasee High School in Syracuse. Spent her summers in Kosciusko County and lived in Marion, IN from 1982 – 2001 but lived most of her life in the northern Indiana area. On Sept. 15, 1988 in Louisville, KY she married Ernest Ross “Pete” Bissell who preceded her on May 30, 2010. She formerly worked for CVS Pharmacy and for Dr. Rose in Warsaw.
