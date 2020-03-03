Debra L. Armstrong-Rumler, 63, Marion, passed away at 7:05 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born in Marion on Thursday, March 1, 1956, to Harry G. and Margaret (Hix) Brown, Jr.. She married her loving husband, Timothy Rumler, and he survives.
Debra was a bus driver for 13 years with Marion Community Schools. She loved spending time with her grandkids, and she enjoyed sewing, attending dog shows, as well as showing horses.
Survivors include her husband, Timothy; mother, Margaret Brown; sons, Paul (Sarah) Armstrong of Upland and Asa Armstrong of Upland; daughter, Lilly (Mark) Fields of Tioga, TX; step-children, Monique Rea Rumler, Myriah Lynn Pinfield, Trisha Lynn Rumler, Cirrus Campbell, Alice Pinfield, Ethan Pinfield, Hunter Rumler, Cirene Campbell, and Elena Hoyt; sisters, Diana Finnegan of Walton, IN, and Peggy (Tom) Swan of Portland, OR; and grandsons, Garrett Mallory of TX, Mitchell Fields of TX, Waylon Armstrong of Upland, and Merritt Armstrong of Upland.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harry G. Brown, Jr., and brother, Richard Brown.
The family will receive visitors from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Debra’s life will begin at 7 p.m. Rev. Dr. Tom Mansbarger will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Remember Me Rescue at www.team keen.com.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
