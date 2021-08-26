Debra Kay Mennenga, 70, Marion, passed away at 9:50 am on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, July 22, 1951, to Robert and Margaret (Tribbett) Hyatt.
Debra graduated from Marion High School and was a waitress for several years at the Hostess House in Marion. She enjoyed crafts, watching TV, as well as playing Bingo and Euchre. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
