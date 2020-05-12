Debra J. Eaton, 62, Marion, passed away in her home at 6:45 pm on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, December 22, 1957, to Richard and Frankie (Law) Graves.
Debra worked at Phoenix Data Corp. for 11 years and with JAM Consulting in Alexandria for 17 years. She enjoyed clipping coupons, watching soap operas, and vacationing in Panama City Beach, FL. She also loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, Brian Eaton of Marion; granddaughter, Haylee M. Eaton of Marion; grandson, Hunter R. Eaton of Marion; sister, Patricia D. Ferguson of Marion; and two nieces, Paula (Steve) Lahmon of Upland and Pamela Ferguson-Turney of Jacksonville, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Debra's life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
