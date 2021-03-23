Debra E. Blackburn, 69, passed away on March 20, 2021 in Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion on June 30, 2021 to the late Chester D. and Marilyn (Miller) Garner.
She graduated from Marion High School in 1969 and worked part-time for Milton's clothing store as a seamstress. In 1970 she graduated from State Beauty School, Marion. On February 28, 1970 she married David Blackburn in Grace United Methodist Church. The couple was most recently attending BORN Church, Marion. Debra was a crafty person and enjoyed painting, making jewelry and baby shower and party centerpieces and she loved being with family and friends.
