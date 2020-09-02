Deborah Sue Borders, 70, Gas City, after a prolonged battle with cancer, went home to be with her savior, Jesus Christ, at 6:43 am on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. She was born in Grundy, Virginia, on Sunday, June 25, 1950, to James and Mae (Carter) Rife. On July 13, 1965, she married Henry Borders, and he survives.
She loved spending time with family, especially her grandkids. She enjoyed cooking and owned her own food trailer, "SueBugs". She also had a passion for rummaging.
Survivors also include her sons, Henry (Brenda) Borders Jr. of Gas City, Chris Borders of Marion; daughter, Stacie (Kirk) Thomason of Gas City; grandsons, Jordan Welch of FL, Curtis Thomason of Gas City, Nolan Borders of Gas City, Clayton Thomason of Gas City; granddaughters, Kayla Welch of Gas City, Savannah Borders of Gas City; great-grandson, Urijah Welch of AL; great-granddaughters, Gracelyn Savage of Gas City, Camila Welch of Jonesboro; and brother, Larry (Mary Jo) Rife of Shelbyville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mae M. Rife; daughter, Angela Borders; and great-grandson, Emerson Diskey.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Deborah's life will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the First Baptist Church - Gas City 204 E. S. "A" St., Gas City, IN. Chaplain Jeffrey Horsman will be officiating with burial following at Riverside Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.