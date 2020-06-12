Deborah Elaine Vance passed away on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 in her home in Zambia, Africa.
She was born on September 14, 1957 in Seymour, Indiana to Paul and Judith (Carpenter) Rigsbee.
She graduated from Marion College (now Indiana Wesleyan University) in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in social work.
She married Rev. Kenneth Vance Jr on June 3rd, 1978. She and her husband have served as Missionaries to Africa for 36 years, spreading the good news and love of Jesus Christ.
She was always a bright light in a dark room, and the glue that held everything and everyone together. She was sweet, loving, and passionate. She always had a smile on her face and loving embrace for those around her. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with family. She treasured those moments with her parents, siblings, extended family, spouse, children, and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Ken, of nearly 42 years. Daughter, Stacie (John II) Pearson, and grandchildren, Abigail, Hannah, and John III. Son, Joshua (Kelly) Vance, and grandchildren Emma, Lucas, and a baby due in August 2020. Her mother, Judith Rigsbee. Sister, Katherine (Bruce) Beck. Brother, Paul Rigsbee Jr. Sister, Cynthia (James) Cornwell. Brother, Eric (Shelli) Rigsbee, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Rigsbee, brother-in-law, Tim Giffin, sister-in-law, Barbara Rigsbee, several aunts/uncles, and other relatives.
A Kilio, traditional African mourning used to start a funeral process, took place on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 outside the Vance residence in Zambia. A private family funeral service followed on Monday, May 25th in Zambia, and can be viewed online at the Kafakumba Facebook page. An additional service will be held in Indiana, USA upon Ken’s return from Africa. Date and details for that service are yet to be determined due to travel restrictions. Details will be made public once the service arrangements have been made for the Indiana service.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the Marion Mission Storehouse, P.O. Box 38, Marion, IN 45952, marked Deb Vance Memorial. The memorial will fund the Zambia Fisenge Methodist church development and the widow outreach program.
