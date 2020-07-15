Deborah A. Parrett, 70, of Berne, IN, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Swiss Village in Berne, IN. She was born on Wednesday, March 29, 1950.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
A service to celebrate her life will be at Downing - Glancy Funeral Home at 4:30 PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Interment will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery in Geneva.
Preferred memorials: Lions Club P.O. Box 9 Monroe, IN 46772.
