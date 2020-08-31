Deborah A. Fuller, 66, Gas City, passed away at 1:48 pm on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Marion on Tuesday, October 27, 1953, to Victor and Constance (Kahler) Shoemaker.
Deborah is survived by two sisters, Victoria Phillippe of Marion and Laura Herendeen, as well as brothers, Steve Shoemaker, Kevin Shoemaker, and Kenneth Shoemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service at Estates of Serenity will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
