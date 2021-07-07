Debbie Sue Alston, 66, Marion, passed away in her son's home at 7:50 am on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She was born in Marion on Tuesday, January 18, 1955, to Delmer and Myrtle (Hamilton) Planck. She married Billy Alston, and he preceded her in death.
Debbie was a bank manager for several years. She loved to read, crochet, play games on her computer, visit with grandchildren, and organize everything. She also dearly loved all cats.
