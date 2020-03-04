DeAndre Javon Oliver, aka ‘Nyce’, 30 went to be with the lord on Feb. 25 2020. He was born in Grand Rapids Michigan to Andria Gipson and Jerry Oliver Jr.
He moved to Marion when he was younger and attended Southeast Elementary School and Marion High School where he played basketball and football. He loved spending time with his family friends and children. He also travel the world being the most talented battle rapper from the OBA ( One Blood Assassins) out of Indiana.
DeAndre is survived by his mother; Andria Gipson, Father; Jerry Oliver Jr, Brother; Darren Chatims, Sister; Jerrica Oliver, Grandparents; Pearl Richardson, Vernice Oliver, Jerry and Sandra Oliver, Children; Andrea, DeAndre Jr, Dre’Leyah, Drace, De’Jah, Amahri, and step son J’Rieon, Aunts; Nita Deborah, Teresa of Indiana, Erica of Michigan, Uncles; Tony, Garland both of Indiana, Willie of Michigan, Nieces; Jer’Viaha, Ty’Aziah, Dari’Aywna, Nephew; Darren Jr. A host of aunts , cousins, and friends. Special friends; Flerida, Ny’Rielle, Dionta, Andre, Dricen, and favorite cousin Tyeesha. He joins his grandfather Garland Richardson at the white pearly gates.
Services is held on Mar. 6, 2020 at Bethel Worship Center, 1715 E. 38th St. Marion IN, 46953
Viewing is from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Services begins at 1 p.m. Burial is at Grant Memorial Park. Pastor Todd Dalton, officiating.
Service is entrusted to: Gholar & Gholar Funeral Services
