Dean E. Stevens, 78, passed away in Marion General Hospital on December 15, 2020. He was born in Sims on November 6, 1942 to the late Milford A. and Louise (Thompson) Stevens.
He graduated from LaFontaine High School in 1960 and later enlisted in the United States Navy and served on a nuclear submarine. On July 28, 1990 he married Peggy Ann Quinn and she survives. Dean worked for RCA/Thompson and retired after thirty-five years of service. He was a member of the American Legion. Dean was a die hard Colts, Pacers and Indiana University sports fan. In his free time he enjoyed playing the piano and would play at the request of any of his family. Dean loved spending time with his family and adored his special cat, Nuggett.
