It is with great sadness the Greg Kuhnen and Beltz families and friends announce that their beloved Dawnelle Beltz Kuhnen died after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday Mar. 11, 2020 at the age of 48.
The viewing will be held Wednesday, Mar. 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Downing and Glancy Funeral home, 100 N. Washington St. Geneva, Indiana.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 19 at Downing and Glancy Funeral home. Internment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Geneva, Indiana.
Donations to Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center, 1310 Waterford Dr. Aurora, Illinosis 60504.
Caring Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
