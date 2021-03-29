David Wendell Langdon, age 80, of Hamilton, was liberated to Heaven on Thursday, March 25, 2021, after a long and full life of loving his neighbor as himself.
David was born in Hartford City, Indiana on Aug. 18, 1940, the youngest of four brothers, to the late Mark and Murl Langdon. He married Margaret Jane Retherford in 1961, and had daughters, Ann Margaret, and Sherry Jo. They lived on a farm in Blackford County, Indiana until moving to Hamilton. Dave studied and worked in mechanical and machine designing, and in 1970, the family moved to Hamilton, Ohio and he accepted a position with Force Control Industries. Over 46 years, Dave worked as a Design Engineer and Company Pilot, retiring from Force Control in 2016. Margaret went to be with the Lord in 2017 and mutual friends brought Mae Miller into his life. Dave and Mae were married Aug. 2019. Dave was a dedicated member of the Christian community in Hamilton, active in Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship and faithfully attended a morning men’s prayer group for many years. He loved to pray for people—loved adding needs to his list for the prayer group, and then sharing testimonies of answers to prayer. He was diligent in helping others—tireless and generous with his time and abilities.
