David Wayne Jett, 48, Marion, passed away in his home at 2:45 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday, November 28, 1971, to David Jett and to Brenda (Ronecker) Drake. On May 13, 2020, he married Heather Andrews, and she survives.
David graduated from Hamilton High School and was a truck driver with First Options, Inc. He loved going boating at Salamonie Reservoir, Mississinewa, Brookville, and Cumberland. He was an all-around music lover and also enjoyed building hot rods, partying, and having a good time. He lived life to the fullest. “Drive fast and take chances!” David also loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Heather Andrews of Marion; mother, Brenda Jean (David) Drake of Batavia, OH; son, Dustin (Jalah) Jett of Hamilton, OH; daughter, Mai (Garric) Vaughn of Gas City; granddaughter, Mckenzee Jett; grandsons, Noah Jett and Grayson Tighe; and brother, Mike (Jorene) Jett of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Kenneth Jett.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 12 noon on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate David’s life will begin at 12 noon.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
