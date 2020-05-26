David W. Pence, 83, Swayzee, went home to be with the Lord at 8:25 pm on Friday, May 22, 2020, in his home. He was born in Sweetser, Indiana, on Wednesday, November 25, 1936, to Donald and Eva (Renbarger) Pence. On April 29, 1961, he married Judith "Judy" Henderson, who survives.
David graduated from Sweetser High School and served in the United States Army during the Cold War. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and Army of Occupation Medal (Berlin). He achieved the rank of Specialist and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, he was an inspector for 30 years with Chrysler, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Sweetser Wesleyan Church.
Additional survivors include his daughter, Karen Pence of Swayzee; two grandsons, Aaron Scott of Swayzee and Noah David Pence of Converse; granddaughter, Autumn Pence of Converse; great-granddaughter, Hailey Scott of Marion; brother, Phillip (Sonda) Pence of Rochester; daughter-in-law, Krista Pence of Amboy; several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Michael (Maxine) Henderson of Albany, GA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Brian David Pence.
A private family visitation and graveside service will be held with burial following at Thrailkill Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington St., Swayzee, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Lung Association, 115 W. Washington St., Ste. 1180-S, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
