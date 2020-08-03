David V “Fletch” Fletcher, 61 of Muncie, Indiana died on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Friends and family are welcome to visit on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 2pm to 8pm. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11am at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor Montpelier, IN 47359 with Rev. Interment will follow at Jones Cemetery, in rural Wells County, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Eaton EMT inc. 103 W Indiana Ave. Eaton, IN 47338.
Funeral arrangements are in care of Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, IN.
