David Sol Olynger of Orange, California passed away Jan. 19th, 2020 at the age of 71 from cancer related complications. David, (or Sol, as everyone knew him) was born in Gas City, Indiana on Feb. 15th, 1948 to parents Henry Albert Olynger and Phyllis Ann Olynger (nee’ Drischol) of Gas City, Indiana, both of whom have preceded him in death. Sol is survived by his wife of 43 years, Loretta Ellen Olynger (nee’ Hauser) of Orange, California, his daughter Laura Randell (nee’ Olynger) of Glendale, Arizona, and his two younger brothers Henry Olynger and Gary Olynger, both of Gas City, Indiana.
Sol was an aviation enthusiast from an early age, learning to fly private aircraft while still a high school student in Indiana before moving to California in 1977. Sol returned to flying in the mid 1990’s, when he purchased his first private plane and rented an airplane hangar at Corona (AJO) Municipal Airport where he formed many true and lasting friendships with fellow Corona pilots.
Despite a seemingly gruff and sometimes outspoken exterior, Sol had a great sense of humor, a big heart and would go out of his way to help his fellow humans (even if you weren’t a pilot). With his ever present “all day chew toy”, ball cap and bushy mustache, he was a memorable character to those that had the pleasure to know him. Sol, you are loved and missed, but you are having a blast with your fellow pilots that went before you, tearing up the sky on wings of silver. You can go as far, fast and high as you want to now, and hope you are flying everything you can get your hands on.
Per his wishes, Sol was cremated by the Neptune Society of Anaheim, California, and his ashes will be scattered at sea off the coast of California.
