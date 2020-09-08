David Sean Donahoe, 27, of Fort Wayne, IN, formerly of Montpelier passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Allen County, IN. He was born on Thursday, October 29, 1992, in Wells County, IN. David attended Blackford High School. David enjoyed hanging out with his family and friends.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Preferred memorials: To Walker & Glancy Funeral Home For Funeral Expenses
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in M
