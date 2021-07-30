David Scott, 81, Gas City, passed away at 7:45 am on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, July 15, 1940, to Orville and Wilma (Perkins) Scott. On August 16, 1958, he married Hazel P. Sellers, and she preceded him in death on December 31, 2016.
David was a 1958 graduate of Marion High School, where he was a star running back for the Giants. He held a rushing record for the Giants for several decades. Upon graduation from high school, he had the opportunity to attend the University of Louisville on a football scholarship but chose to stay home and start his family. David owned J and D Auto Sales in Converse and was currently working at Meijer since his retirement. He was a member of Grace Community Church.
