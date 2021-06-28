David S. Secrest, 44, of rural Bryant, IN, passed away at 1 AM on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his residence. He was born on Sunday, July 04, 1976, in Lorain County, OH.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 12 PM to 2 PM. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 2 PM with Rev. Bobby Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.