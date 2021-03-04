David M. Gerdes, 65, passed away at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion on Monday, March 1, 2021. He was born on Aug. 4, 1955. David is survived by his friend, Nancy Wright, and his two kitties, Michelle and Gracie. In accordance with David's wishes, cremation will take place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Lauren Ashlii Wilson
- Rick Atkinson
- Oatess Archey overcame the odds, made state history
- Guadalupe 'Lupé ' Sanchez, II
- Marion man charged in armed robbery
- Joseph Anthony Marcisz
- Kelly E. Buckler
- Prosecutor: Officer justified in use of deadly force
- Vermilion's health bills pass House, head to Senate
- ISP arrests two following search warrant execution
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.