David M. Gerdes, 65, passed away at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion on Monday, March 1, 2021. He was born on Aug. 4, 1955. David is survived by his friend, Nancy Wright, and his two kitties, Michelle and Gracie. In accordance with David's wishes, cremation will take place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.

