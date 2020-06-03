David Love, Jr., 76, of Marion, passed away at 2:58 pm on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Marion General Hospital after battling with several health complications. He was born in Montgomery, Alabama, on November 26, 1943, to David and Olivia (Hurst) Love, Sr.. He married Ricky Nevels in 2003, and she survives.
David worked for 37 1/2 years at GenCorp in Marion before his retirement in 2006. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs. He played baseball and basketball in his younger years. David loved keeping his Chevy Corvette clean and in good shape. He also loved dancing and music. He will be remembered as a man who deeply loved his family, as well as being a laid-back and easy-going man. He was strong and found joy in the simple things in life, and he had made many friends over the years.
Those left to cherish David's memory are his loving wife, Ricky Love of Marion; daughters, Regina (James) Campbell of Marion, Tonia Love of Marion, Annshawn Bady, and Audrey Denise Thomas of Rockford, IL; sons, David Love, Jr., III, of Marion and Clyde Love of Marion; step-daughter, Sia (late Jusin Jessup) M'Bayo of Marion; granddaughter, Teaira (Austin) Winters; grandson, Malcom Campbell; step-grandson, Elijah Lamar Jessup; great-grandsons, Anthony Overton of Phoenix, AZ, and Justin David Winters of Marion; sisters, Doris (Judge) Davis of Marion, Josephine Foard of Marion, and Bobbie (Darryl) Jackson of Marion; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jerelene Walker.
The family will have a private visitation to celebrate David’s life. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park in Marion.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
