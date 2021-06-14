David Lee Reed, 73, husband of Clarine Smith Reed for 34 years, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021. He was born in Marion, Indiana, to the late Howard Marshall Reed and Anna Lurleen Lykes Reed.
After David graduated from Oak Hill High School, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Vietnam with the 1st Marine Division (Sgt.). He earned his BA and MA degrees in Television Journalism from Indiana University and was a 24/7 television news pioneer.
