David Lee Marshall, 73, Marion, passed away at 12:16 pm on Monday, August 23, 2021, in his home. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, March 14, 1948, to John and Eloise (Watson) Marshall. On March 23, 1974, he married Phyllis Richards, and she survives.
David graduated from Marion High School's Class of 1967. He worked as a housekeeping lead for more than 35 years with RCA (Thomson Consumer Electronics), retiring in 2006. He also worked part-time as a housekeeper at the Wellness Center and folded boxes for Poppy's Extreme Doughnuts. Since 1969, David volunteered with Center Township Volunteer Fire Department, a job in which he took great pride and loved dearly. During his time of service, he was a Safety Officer and Former Captain. David held memberships with APCO International Leaders in Public Safety Communications, Indiana Volunteer Fire Association, Fraternal Order of Police, past Center Township Trustee Board, and Brookhaven Wesleyan Church. He was also a Class Reunion committee member.
