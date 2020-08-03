David Lee Long, 82, passed away on August 1, 2020 with his family by his side at his home in Jonesboro. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Long; his daughter, Teresa (Scott) Boucher; his son, Greg (Carol) Long; his granddaughters, Sara (Ethan) Mahoney and Kathryn Stephenson; as well as his great-grandchildren, Addison, Jace, Jonathan and Benjamin. David was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Alice Long; and his siblings, Bruce, Ed, Jeannette (Burchard) and Warren.
David spent 29 years at Glass Container in Gas City before retiring after 15 years at Chrysler Corporation in Kokomo. He served on the board of Jones Chapel Christian Church for 50 years and was a long-time member of the Twin City Lions Club. In his free time, David enjoyed officiating high school baseball, basketball and football as a member of the Mississinewa Valley Officiating Association, culminating in his selection to the officiating crew assigned to the 1992 IHSAA state football championship game.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate David’s life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor John Lenfesty officiating. Burial will take place at Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jones Chapel Christian Church 4151 W. 700 S., Jonesboro, IN 46938.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
