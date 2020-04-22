David Lee Kaufman, 55, of Marion, passed away at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis on Friday, April 17, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Born on November 30, 1964, in Marion, David was the son of Nicci (Hussong) Kaufman and Daniel Gilbert Kaufman, Jr..
David graduated from Marion High School and studied architecture at ITT in Fort Wayne. He was an avid gardener and loved to cook, always having a secret ingredient in everything he made.
He is survived by his sister: Kim (Kaufman) Bates of Virginia Beach, VA; uncle: Ronald Sollars of Marion; lifelong friends who were also considered siblings: Terry (Dorinda) McFarren of Claypool, along with their daughters, Dana (McFarren) Slone of Silver Lake and Cari (McFarren) Whitaker of Warsaw; Rhonda (Scott) Cox of Marion, along with their daughters, Kristin Fannin and Emileigh Cox, and their son, Garrett Cox, all of Marion.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Nicci (Hussong) Kaufman.
The family will be honoring David’s wishes with no funeral and, instead, will have a gathering at a later time.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family has asked that you plant a flower or vegetable plant in David’s honor.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
