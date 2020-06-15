David Lawrence Rahrar, 78, Gas City, passed away in his home at 5:45 am on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born in Gas City on Friday, June 27, 1941, to Lawrence and Dorothy (Miller) Rahrar. He was married to his loving wife, Linda (Gray) Rahrar, for 45 years, and she survives.
David graduated from Mississinewa High School and served in the United States Navy from 1960-1964. He achieved the rank of SN (E-3) and received the Good Conduct Medal. Following his honorable discharge from the military, he was a production worker at Owens-Illinois, as well as at Tulox Plastics.
Some of David’s hobbies included fishing, mushroom hunting, watching NASCAR and FOX News, coin collecting, gardening, and working in the flowers with his wife. David also loved to read the Bible and had read it through nineteen times.
He will be missed by his loving wife, Linda; daughters, Tisha (Rahrar) Thien of Gas City and Heather Hendriksen of MI; son, David (Jamie) Rahrar of Marion; seven granddaughters, Ireland Thien, London Thien, Milan Smith, Taylor Hendriksen, Katie Hendriksen, Chelsea Rahrar, and Gabby Rahrar; grandson, Kyle (Katie) Stanley; sister, Shirley (Dave) Simpkins of Gas City; and his dogs, Shania, Daisy Mai, and Ziggy
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James “Jimmy” Hiatt; and sister, Jera.
A private committal service, with military honors, will take place at Marion National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.