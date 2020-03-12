David L. ‘Wise Guy’ Wise, 54, of Marion, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord at 2:10 PM on Friday, March 06, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. He was born on June 10, 1965, in Marion.
Family and friends may gather at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home 201 N Main Street Van Buren on Mar. 12, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
A service will follow at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home at 3 p.m. on Mar. 12, with Minister Steve Malone officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
