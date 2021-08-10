David L. Whybrew, 74, died Sunday afternoon, Aug. 8, 2021 in the VA Northern Indiana Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion on Dec. 12, 1946, the son of the late Raymond and Ruth (Shelton) Whybrew.
Dave graduated from Taylor University where he enjoyed running Cross Country and Track. He earned his Master’s Degree in Education from Clemson University. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for his meritorious service as Telephone Switchboard Operator. He married Ruth Howsden on Dec. 22, 1984, in Fairmount.
