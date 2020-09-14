David L. Whitton, of Ormond Beach, Florida--beloved husband, father, step-father, brother, and grandpa passed away on September 5, 2020, at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House of Flagler County, Florida, with his family by his side.
David was born on June 25, 1940, in Marion, Indiana, to Herbert and Margaret Whitton. He graduated from Marion High School in 1958 and retired from the Marion Police Department after 20 years of dedicated service. In 1969, he was awarded the “Certificate of Merit” for saving the lives of three people using CPR including a 15-month-old baby who nearly drowned, a heart attack victim, and a smoke inhalation victim. At the time, this was a national record for a lay person. Whitton’s duties as a police officer included serving as the Assistant Chief of Police, as well as a detective. He was also a member of the Motorcycle Drill Team, the scuba diving team, the Fraternal Order of Police, and one of the first members of the newly-installed K-9 unit along with his K-9 partner, Rusty. He was an amateur pilot and also a Nationally Certified Marksman. In retirement, he became an avid golfer.
In 1984, Whitton moved his family to Ormond Beach, Florida. Six years later, in 1990, he and his wife built and operated Babe’s Blue Room Lounge. His hobbies included restoring a 1940 Packard and a 1959 Chris-Craft boat. Both were restored to beautiful, working condition.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Norma “Babe” Sample; daughter, Kellie Whitton of Ormond Beach, FL; sons, Greg (Mary Jane) of Noblesville, IN, Kevin (Lu) of Ormond Beach, FL, and Scott of Huntington, IN; step-son, Duane Kelch of Indianapolis, IN; step-daughter, Julie Kelch of Wabash, IN; grandchildren, Kristen (Joel) Weigand of Winchester, IN, Kelsey (Patrick) Flanagan of Eaton, OH, and Caysea (Austin) Whitton of Leesburg, IN; six great-grandchildren; several “adopted” grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Steven Whitton of Indianapolis, IN.
The family will have a memorial visitation from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a memorial service to celebrate David’s life will begin at 3:00 pm with Pastor Matthew Trexler officiating. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
