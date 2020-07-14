David L. Simpkins, 87, of Gas City, passed away at 7:25 am on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in his home. He was born in Gas City on July 3, 1933, to John and Beulah (Troxell) Simpkins. On August 13, 1954, he married Shirley Rahrar, who survives.
David graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1951 and went directly into the United States Navy where he served for 3 years during the Korean War. After his military service, David worked for Knox Glass in Gas City, for the Gas City Post Office and drove school bus #10 for Mississinewa Schools. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. David was an outgoing man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and camping. He loved listening to music and whistled often. David enjoyed watching T.V. and in recent years, became a big “Seinfeld” fan. He coached sports when his children were young. He cherished his family and had a great sense of humor. He was married to his loving wife for 65 years and his life motto was, "You're probably right, Shirley."
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Simpkins of Gas City; sons, Mitchell (Inge) Simpkins of Kansas City, MO, Michael (Judy) Simpkins of Gas City, Martin "Buck" (Deana) Simpkins of Marion and Mick (Ellen) Simpkins of Marion; grandsons, Chip Vega, Ryan (Danielle) Simpkins, Marc (Amanda Osborn) Simpkins, Jake (Maddie Williams) Simpkins, Lucas Simpkins and Darin (Jenna) Moon; granddaughters, Mickey (Austin) Huntington and Lindy Simpkins; great-granddaughters, Lexi, Andi, Rori and Joli; great-grandsons, Jaxon and Jesse; brothers, John (Susie) Simpkins of Gas City and Kevin (Kelli) Simpkins of Carmel; sister, Joan (late Bill) Lightle of GA, several nieces, nephews, friends; and his dog, Mollie.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Nina Mitchener; grandson, Travis Simpkins; and his dog, Ernie.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 800 E. S. "C" St., Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate David's life will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Community Foundation of Grant County, in care of Travis Simpkins, 505 W. Third St., Marion, IN, 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
